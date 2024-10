Using VIX futures to manage equity risk over the US Election VXV2024-VXX2024 CBOE_DLY:VXV2024-CBOE_DLY:VXX2024 Pepperstone One-way traders can look at expected volatility and movement in the S&P500 over the US election volatility is by looking at the premium or the differential that VIX October futures hold over VIX November futures.