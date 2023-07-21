"Go Somewhere That Understands Your Worth" - Los Angeles Police Union Boss Tells Cops Leaving City Who in their right mind would want to be a police officer in a city run by Democrats or silly progressives who seemingly lack any understanding of how to protect law-abiding, tax-paying citizens from thieves, lunatics, and thugs? You know things are bad when the police union leader in Los Angeles vents on Facebook in a post about hostile City Council members, advising departing members of the police force to find jobs in communities where the political leadership "understands your worth.