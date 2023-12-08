Zero Hedge
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Zero Hedge

6 подписчиков

Record Bitcoin Call Volumes Target $50,000 By January

Record Bitcoin Call Volumes Target $50,000 By January

Record Bitcoin Call Volumes Target $50,000 By January Something unexpected is happening in the world of cryptos: yes, prices have soared, but unlike so many occasions in the past two years, they have not been followed by a brutal slams even as the space continues to hit multi-year highs, as if the shorts' enthusiasm to self the fucking rip is evaporating.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх