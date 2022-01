Chinese Communist Party Advances Agenda To Weaken US Through Stealth Tactics: Expert Authored by Ella Kietlinska and Joshua Philipp via The Epoch Times, Social movements such as the promotion of critical race theory, the “defund the police” movement, and wokeism, as well as stealth tactics such as intellectual property theft and drug trafficking, are used in unrestricted hybrid warfare by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to weaken the United States, BlackOps Partners CEO Casey Fleming says.