Getty Image If you think fans and other NFL players are getting tired of hearing about Tom Brady’s rocky relationship with his wife Gisele Bundchen, just imagine 18 more years of Brittany, Jackson and Randi Mahomes? That’s not going to happen though, right? Well… Patrick Mahomes was asked this week if he can see himself playing until he’s 45 like his opponent this week, Tom Brady, and he didn’t rule it out.