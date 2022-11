MYM Showing Signs of Bull Trap | Market Structure MICRO E-MINI DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:MYM1! EarnWithTodd "Show me the weekly charts and I'll show you the news" For MYM / Dow Jones we have a clear market structure being formed with lower highs and lower lows with a distinct trend line .