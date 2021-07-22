Beijing Has Tech Giant Didi In The Crosshairs

Didi shares are taking it on the chin once again in premarket trading Thursday following reports that Chinese regulators are preparing to hammer the ride-hailing giant with a massive fine, or some other "unprecedented" punishment, such as de-listing (though it's unclear how the company would reverse the IPO process: would it return the money it raised to American shareholders?) Bloomberg reports that discussions between a bevy of regulators led by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the new archnemesis of China's tech firms, are in a preliminary….