MSM Tells Only Part Of The Story, Highlights 'Record Number Of Deaths' From 'Climate Change' Authored by Jack Hellner via American Thinker, The Hill recently ran an article by Zack Budryk, which highlighted the “record number of Americans killed by heat” last year; here’s what he had to say: Extreme heat killed more Americans in 2023 than any other year over nearly a quarter century of records, according to research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.