Kramer Almost Had A Different First Name On ‘Seinfeld’

NBC Kramer from Seinfeld is one of the most iconic characters in sitcom history, and most fans would agree "Cosmo" was the perfect choice when it came to coming up with a first name for the eccentric neighbor However, he was almost given a different moniker before the show's writer's changed their minds There aren't many shows in television history that have managed to have the kind of impact Seinfeld did over the course of the 180 episodes that aired in the span of its nine seasons on NBC, The phrase "pop culture juggernaut" is almost an understatement when it comes to describing Seinfeld's legacy.