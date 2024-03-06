Face Tube is a ...
Shogun Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Tomorrow Is Tomorrow

There wasn’t much fault to be found with the first two episodes of Shogun. Visually stunning and intricately plotted with performances that managed to meet the story’s sky-high dramatic stakes while maintaining a measure of grounded relatability, this was the kind of TV we’ve been waiting for since the sun started to set on the medium’s second golden age circa 2019.

