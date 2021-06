The DARPA-Taped Letters Via Harvard2TheBigHouse Subsatck, Why have several researchers with close ties to the CCP been undermining the dissemination of peer reviewed research which looks at a lab origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic and gain-of-function research? Few things are as nerve-racking as your first day at a brand-new school in a brand-new state, that’s on the other side of the country.