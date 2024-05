IPO Nearing? Elon Musk's Starlink In Hyper-Growth, Surprises Analysts With $6.6 Billion Revenue Projection We've asked the question: Ready For IPO? Starlink Achieves Cash-Flow Breakeven Followed by: SpaceX Prepares For Starlink IPO In 2024, Report Says A new report from Quilty Space, first reported by SpaceNews, shows SpaceX's Starlink could be closer than ever to an initial public offering.