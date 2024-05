Lawmakers Urge U.S. Action To Halt China's Organ Trade Authored by Susan Crabtree via RealClearPolitics, A group of leading China critics in Congress is urging the State Department to step up its efforts to curb Beijing’s gruesome $1 billion forced organ harvesting trade, which targets ethnic and religious minorities, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, Muslims, Christians, and Falun Gong practitioners.