The Roadmap To The Next Recession After repeated calls by this website that the Fed is hiking (as much as "six or seven" times to paraphrase Jamie Dimon) right into a slowdown and eventually, a recession, last week Deustche Bank's head of thematic research Jim Reid went the next step and published his monthly chartbook called “The road to the next recession" (available to pro subscribers), and writes that "with inflation rampant, the US employment and output gaps as good as closed, the Fed playing catch-up, and the yield curve flattening, it’s fair to say that the classic ingredients for the next recession are falling into place.