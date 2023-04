US Deems WSJ Reporter 'Wrongfully Detained' - Paving Way For Possible Swap Following last month's detention of US citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by Russia's Federal Security Service on charges of espionage, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a rare phone call in early April with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to open up discussions over the detention, which Washington immediately condemned.