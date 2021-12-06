we must buy nasdaq on fibo 61% and hold it to new high 17555 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 2 powerfull place we must buy with SL=60 point 99% next low is above green arrow and high is near fibo 161% ALERT= if nasdaq break EMA200 daily (orange line) it is signal of switch trend from + to down (need big news) advice= above daily Ema200 , dont pick sell signals , looking for buy in deep for next 30 day with SL in low or 60 point ,dont close buy soon , give 15-20 day time for grow if you have buy , put hedge sellstop in low if you have open sell , put tp near fibo 61% 15370 .