Emerging World Hands Dems A "$750 Billion Bill" For Climate Change Ahead Of Glasgow Summit While the EU's leading unelected bureaucrats continue to play footsie with the Kremlin while energy prices soar and EU member states reckon with the prospect of a very cold winter, the Wall Street Journal has just taken the time to remind us why the far-left Democrats' progressive "Green New Deal" climate rhetoric is all but destined to fail.