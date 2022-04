Cause Of China Eastern Plane Crash Remains A Mystery One Month Later One month after China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735 plunged out of the sky while beginning its descent to a destination in Guangxi, killing all 132 people on board, a report issued by China's Civil Aviation Administration of China claimed that no irregularities had been found regarding the plane or its crew - meaning that after a month of investigation, the cause of the crash remained a mystery.