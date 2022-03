Corn ( ZC1!) , H4 Potential bullish continuation CORN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZC1! Genesiv Type : Bullish continuation Resistance : 782'4 Pivot: 719'0 Support : 705'6 Preferred Case: On the H4 chart, price is near our pivot of 719'0 in line with horizontal overlap support and 50% Fibonacci retracement .