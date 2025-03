'Fraud On A Mass Scale' - Why Trump Should Repeal Real Estate Tax Submitted by Mitchell Vexler, IN THE Texas House Of Representatives Ways and Means Committee BRIEF OF MITCHELL VEXLER AS AMICUS CURIAE SUPPORTING PROPERTY OWNERS ACROSS TEXAS AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Bill to Repeal Real Estate Tax in favor of a UNIFORM STATES SALES TAX A Presentation to President Trump and Elon Musk 02/17/2025 This is the short version of the Amicus created for ZeroHedge.