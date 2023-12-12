DeSantis Team Communicated with Super PAC

Associated Press: “Multiple people familiar with DeSantis’ political network said that he and his wife had expressed concerns about the messaging of Never Back Down, the largest super PAC supporting the governor’s campaign, in recent months as his Iowa polling numbers stagnated in late summer and autumn…” “DeSantis’ team shared those messaging concerns with members of Never Back Down’s board, which includes Florida-based members with close ties to the governor… Some of the board members then relayed the DeSantis team’s wishes to super PAC staff, which was responsible for executing strategy.