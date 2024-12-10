Nearly 4 Years Later, No Letup In Jan. 6 Prosecutions, Possible Pardons Or Not Authored by Julie Kelly via RealClearInvestigations, Even as President-elect Donald Trump promised on Sunday to act “very quickly” on pardons for many of the protesters involved in the events of January 6, the Biden administration’s Justice Department is continuing to arrest and try people for actions that occurred almost four years ago while opposing motions to delay trials because of the need for “the prompt and efficient administration of justice.