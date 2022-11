ReBunked? Politico Warns Of 'Hackable' Voting Equipment After claiming the 2016 election was 'hacked' and 'stolen' - then insisting that 2020 'election deniers' are a threat to democracy, left-wing outlet Politico is now warning that surprise, election machines can be hacked! "[T]here are real risks that hackers could tunnel into voting equipment and other election infrastructure to try to undermine Tuesday's vote," according to a Monday report.