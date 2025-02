"We Need To Go Gangster Here": NY Mag Editor And Scott Galloway Demand Doxxing And Prison For "Little Pricks" From DOGE The leftist freakout over government accountability has escalated to open calls for the doxxing and imprisonment of the "arrogant little pricks" working for Elon Musk's DOGE, who over the past two weeks have descended upon the US Treasury, USAID, and most recently the US Department of Education in order to uncover waste, fraud and abuse.