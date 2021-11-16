Goldman Releases 2022 Stock Forecast: Diverges With A Bearish Morgan Stanley, Sees S&P Rising To 5,100 One day after the increasingly grouchy Morgan Stanley published its 2022 equity market outlook, in which it predicted that the S&P would close the coming year at 4,400, some 6% lower from current levels, as a result of multiple contraction emerging from higher yields and urged clients to exit the US and instead focus on Europe and Japan, Goldman overnight published its own far more cheerful view on where stock will trade in the coming years.