With Recession Now Guaranteed, The "One-Term" White House Begins To Panic Listening to Powell speak during the press conference, one would think that when it comes to the economy, it's blue skies as far as the eye can see: *POWELL: 'THERE'S NO SIGN' OF A BROADER SLOWDOWN IN THE ECONOMY *POWELL: REAL GDP GROWTH HAS PICKED UP THIS QUARTER *POWELL: APPEARS US ECONOMY IS IN A STRONG POSITION Unfortunately, that's not exactly "true".