Intraday study for India indices for 21 sept 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi good morning As we discussed yesterday the market open its major resistance and maintain that level and we see 17900 in intraday but apart the data is positive what happens that market shows profit booking so there is a news that Swedish C.