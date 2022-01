Finally, Bloomberg Admits Renewables Mania Caused Energy Shortages Authored by Michael Shellenberger via Substack, Between 2017 and 2021, Environmental Progress and I researched and published dozens of articles, testified before Congress, and authored a book, Apocalypse Never, arguing that weather-dependent renewables were making electricity increasingly unreliable and expensive, and making the United States, Europe, and Asia, dangerously dependent on natural gas.