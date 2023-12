The Terrorism Dog That Didn't Bite: A Look Back At Violent Extremism In 2023 Authored by Phil Gurski via The Epoch Times, Yes, I know this is the Christmas season and that we are all expecting happy stories full of cheer and God bless and goodwill to all, but it is also the time of year where just about every news source comes up with retrospectives, summarizing the last 365 days before we begin the calendar again.