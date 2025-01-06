Politics
Politics

U.S. Sends 11 Guantánamo Prisoners to Oman

“The U.S. military sent 11 Yemeni prisoners at Guantánamo Bay to Oman to restart their lives, the Pentagon said on Monday, leaving just 15 men in the prison in a bold push at end of the Biden administration that has left the prison population smaller than at any time in its more than 20-year history,” the New York Times reports.

