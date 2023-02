GSK Scientists Knew About Zantac's Cancer Risks For Forty Years Three years after the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) pulled GSK Plc's heartburn drug Zantac off the market due to suspected links to cancer, and just two weeks before the trial begins of a man who alleges he developed bladder cancer after taking the drug, Bloomberg Businessweek revealed in a new report the pharmaceutical company's scientists have long knew about the drug's risks.