Hannibal Run: Biden Admin Warns Florida May Get Swamped By "Mass Migration" Wave From Haiti If only someone had given the Clintons a few more billion to vaporize as they "fixed" Haiti using a criminal combo of toxic construction, failed investments and the promotion of deadend macroeconomic policies before its president was assassinated in broad daylight, and before the whole island turned into a anarchic, warlord ridden, Mad Max wasteland of cannibals, maybe things could have turned out different.