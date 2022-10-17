Goldman Trader: I Said "This Reminds Me Of 2008" More Times This Week Than I Can Remember Over the weekend, we discussed that the probability of another sharp leg lower on Monday after Friday's panicked reversal of Thursday's furious gains is extremely low (in fact it's likely that we will get yet another squeeze), if only due to technicals and positioning as hedge funds doubled-down on short aggressively into Friday's dump while overall hedge fund net leverage fell to the lowest level since Mar '20.