09/07/2021 FCPO ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS CRUDE PALM OIL-RINGGIT FUTURES (SEP 2021) MYX:FCPOU2021 pengiran- TRADING CONTRACT: SEPT(U) 2021 KEY LEVEL = 3838, 3711 CRITICAL LEVEL = 3499 Working on the idea that wave 4 is already in place and looking for an impulsive movement toward 3978.