The Market Maker Profile - Buy Model E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (DEC 2023) CME_MINI:NQZ2023 Leo_Nardo09 NQZ2023 MMBM = market maker buy model The market maker buy model consists of consolidation, reversal, redistribution, re-accumulation, low risk buys, and understanding these stages can provide high probability trading opportunities based on liquidity.