Yen-sanity Blows As Jensenity Slows: Bonds & Bullion Dumped As Big-Tech (Ex-NVDA) Jumps Today's market was brought you by the number 160 (yen per dollar) and the letters 'A' and 'I' as Japan's Kanda spoiled the party in the FX markets and NVDA's Huang failed to spark a panic back into AI stocks during today's shareholder meeting.