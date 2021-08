Home › Resort News & Reports › France › Let Hotel Le Coucou organise mountain experiences everybody can enjoy in Méribel By Skier & Snowboarder on 6th August 2021 • Couples, husbands and wives, or even families which are divided by those who ski and snowboard and those who don’t could find the solution to a satisfactory holiday together surrounded by the snow covered mountains in the French resort of Méribel, part of the world famous Three Valleys.