LUXEMBOURG, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire from Benteler North America Corporation, a Benteler group company, 100% of the shares of Benteler Steel &Tube Manufacturing Corporation for an aggregate price of US$460 million, on a cash-free, debt-free basis.