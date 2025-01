FCPO Outlook: Key Levels and Strategies for the Week Ahead FCPOM2025-FCPOU2025 MYX:FCPOM2025-MYX:FCPOU2025 goldong01 Recent Market Overview FCPOJ2025 FCPOK2025 FCPO1! The market, both for outright contracts and spread contracts, has shown significant signs of consolidation recently.