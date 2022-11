ETH looks tons better than BTC ETHEREUM FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:ETH1! ROYAL_OAK_INC $ETH shorts were getting covered days ago, posted b4 Positive signs, #ETH nowhere near as bad as $BTC #ethereum has ton of work, BAD downtrend BUT recent selloff didn't damage much In fact, we've said b4, HIGHER LOW HUGE selling, likely never this much, sellers done?.