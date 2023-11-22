For The First Time Since The Covid Crisis, There Are More Global Rate Cuts Than Hikes Two weeks ago, after Powell essentially admitted the Fed would not hike any more and that the July rate hike was the last one, we reminded readers that it takes on average 8 months between the last Fed hike and the first rate cut, suggesting that the Fed would begin cutting rates in March, something the market quickly started pricing in and to which it currently assigns about a 30% probability (and, as recently as a few days ago, 87% odds of a May rate cut).