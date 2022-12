ES1! & SPY: Dec 26 - 27 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Steversteves Hey everyone, Still trying to hold true to my promises of providing my trading ideas/plans despite the fact that I don't really plan on swinging anything in terms of indices this week (I am potentially looking at BA but I posted that idea already).