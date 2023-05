$NQ! Bull flag and rising wedge E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! KoosKanmar Two technical patterns identified: Broken bull flag and a rising wedge $NQ! Looks like it's headed for my 13736 target and would even overshoot to test 14000 in the rising wedge scenario I would however become cautious above the first 13736 target because that target wil also indicate a double top.