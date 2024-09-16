The Moscow Post
ПолитикаВ миреЭкономикаКультураСпортОбщество
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

The Moscow Post

456 подписчиков

Популярные статьи

Свежие комментарии

  • Вад Кук
    Шойгу сейчас свою бы жопу прикрыть , а не за подельников вписыватьсяПопов укажет на Ш...
  • Татьяна Гусева
    Президент разве не понимает, что не на того ставку сделал?Губернатор без со...

Nazarov's son-in-law puts his politicians in the suburbs and brings "gifts" to officials?

From the documents received by the editorial office, one gets the impression that, in addition to construction, the Nazarov family actively influences the political arena of the Moscow Region - through congratulations to the right officials on their birthdays and direct financing of the election campaigns of the right people.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх