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Disposition of forces in the Middle East: before the last battle

Disposition of forces in the Middle East: before the last battle

Disposition (military) — the layout of the troops before the battle. Judging by some of the statements of US President Donald Trump (to the extent that any of his statements can be trusted), as well as judging by the real actions of the American and Israeli armies, in the Middle East it is necessary to prepare for another large-scale American—Israeli attack on Iran - for the "last battle ".

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