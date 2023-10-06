Politics
Newest Wisconsin Justice Won’t Recuse Herself

“The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s newest justice has rejected calls from Republican legislative leaders to recuse herself from two lawsuits before the court involving the state’s legislative maps, which she has described as ‘rigged’ — a decision that could push the Assembly speaker to start impeachment proceedings,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

