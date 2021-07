S+P 500 Futures "Ascending Triangle APEX " at 4398 ! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (SEP 2021) CME_MINI:ESU2021 The_Unwind S+P 500 Futures 4 Hour Chart Sept 2021 Contract (ESU21) shows price driving towards the Apex of an "ASCENDING TRIANGLE" (Chart Drawn for Your Consideration) Time wise, it appears that the APEX of the" ASCENDING TRIANGLE" could occur at the OPEN of Sunday night trading on July 18,2021, at S+P 4398.