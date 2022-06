Gun Control Narrative Omits Cases Where Guns Save Lives: Erich Pratt Authored by Mimi Nguyen Ly and Steve Lance via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The left’s push for more gun control omit the many cases that go against their narrative, such as instances where guns were used to neutralize shooters, according to Erich Pratt, the senior vice president of Gun Owners of America (GOA), a gun rights advocacy organization that represents more than 2 million Americans.