Saudi Arabia Defied Biden's Threats Ahead Of OPEC+ Production Cut We already know that the Biden administration was humiliated on the international scene last week when OPEC+ cut oil output by 2 million barrels (really more like 1 million when netting out reduced Russian capacity) in stark contrast to the position held by the White House and thus driving a stake through the admin's plan to keep draining the SPR until the midterms thus delivering the lowest possible gas price on November 8 (with zero regard for what happens the next day now that the US emergency oil reserve is one-third smaller), but we didn't know just how much delight the Saudi crown prince derived from snubbing George Soros' closest circle.