Eruption In "BleachBit," "Wipe Hard Drive," "Offshore Bank" Searches In DC Suggest Deep State Panic Mode Internet search trends in the Washington, DC, metro area have been nothing short of stunning in recent weeks, reflecting what appears to be growing panic within the federal bureaucracy as President Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) root out corruption in non-governmental organizations (NGO) and federal agencies.